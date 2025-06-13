All terrapins

Maryland football makes final three for explosive WR

The Terrapins could use more help at the WR position.

After landing a top-25 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Maryland football has just six commitments and ranked No. 58 in the '26 cycle. But with official visit season taking place, the Terrapins have a chance to ride the wave and catch some commitments. Maryland is in the running to land an electric receiver in its backyard.

2026 WR Jayden Kitchens announced a top three of Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-2 WR hails from Upper Marlboro (MD) Riverdale Baptist and is ranked as the 1,163-best prospect, and the No. 175 WR in the 2026 class, per the Composite.

Kitchens had taken an OV to Virginia Tech last weekend, and will see the Bearcats in Ohio this weekend. The Maryland product has yet to take an OV to Maryland. With still another weekend left, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kitchens on campus following his visit to UC.

According to On3's RPM, Virginia Tech has the lead to land Kitchens with a 11.5% chance.

