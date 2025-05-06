Maryland football no longer the 'front-runner' for 2026 5-star prospect
Maryland football already has one five-star committed to it in the 2026 class, but how likely was it that the Terrapins would land two? For a while, it looked like Maryland led for five-star OL Immanuel Iheanacho, but as time has passed, On3's Steve Wiltfong revealed the Oregon Ducks are now the front-runner in his recruitment.
Maryland landed a Crystal Ball in favor of landing the coveted lineman back in early March. And while that CB still sides with Maryland, the tables could be turning.
Iheanacho, a Maryland product, is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class and the second-best offensive lineman. The Terrapins are going to do their best to keep the lineman at home and pair him with fellow five-star commit Zion Elee. But keeping Elee and landing both is going to be a task of its own. NIL is a major factor in college sports, and Auburn is pushing for Elee, among plenty of other suitors chasing Iheanacho.
