Maryland football no longer the 'front-runner' for 2026 5-star prospect

It appears the Oregon Ducks are now leading.

Trent Knoop

Maryland football already has one five-star committed to it in the 2026 class, but how likely was it that the Terrapins would land two? For a while, it looked like Maryland led for five-star OL Immanuel Iheanacho, but as time has passed, On3's Steve Wiltfong revealed the Oregon Ducks are now the front-runner in his recruitment.

Maryland landed a Crystal Ball in favor of landing the coveted lineman back in early March. And while that CB still sides with Maryland, the tables could be turning.

Iheanacho, a Maryland product, is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class and the second-best offensive lineman. The Terrapins are going to do their best to keep the lineman at home and pair him with fellow five-star commit Zion Elee. But keeping Elee and landing both is going to be a task of its own. NIL is a major factor in college sports, and Auburn is pushing for Elee, among plenty of other suitors chasing Iheanacho.

