Maryland football offers coveted WR from SEC country

The Terrapins are looking to add to the 2026 class with some talent down south.

Trent Knoop

Maryland football lost star receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather to the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Terrapins signed a few transfer portal candidates to fill the void. Still, the pass-heavy Terrapins are searching for future weapons to give freshman phenom Malik Washington pass-catchers for years to come.

One player the Terrapins are chasing is 2026 WR DeShawn Spencer. The 5-foot-11 pass catcher hails from SEC country. Spencer is from Saraland (AL) and has offers from programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, and Kentucky, among others.

According to the Composite, Spencer is the 450th-ranked recruit and the 73rd-best WR in the 2026 class. The Terrapins signed just one WR in the 2025 class, and Maryland will be looking to add multiple pass-catchers in the 2026 cycle.

The Terrapins currently have four commitments in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star edge rusher Zion Elee.

