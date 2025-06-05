Maryland football gets early start trying to land a top defensive player in the nation
Maryland football is currently working on building out its 2026 recruiting class, and the Terrapins are setting official visits in the month of June. But that's not stopping Mike Locksley and Co. from getting a head start on the 2027 recruiting trail -- especially for top players.
The Terps recently extended an offer to LB prospect Roman Igwebuike. The Chicago (IL) prospect is one of the top recruits in the '27 cycle and Maryland is hoping that its early start recruiting him will pay dividends down the line.
According to 247Sports, Igwebuike is considered as the 113th-best player in the '27 class and the No. 7 LB. He currently holds a plethora of offers, but Maryland will have to contend with programs like Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.
According to On3, Igwebuike has been to four schools for unofficial visits so far: Missouri, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Purdue. If Maryland continues its hot recruiting, the Terrapins could end up being a competitor in his sweepstakes before its all said and done.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball legend Joe Smith lands new coaching opportunity
CBS Sports names Maryland football's most impactful transfer for 2025 season
ESPN names Maryland football '26 commit Zion Elee as a 'flip watch' candidate