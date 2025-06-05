All terrapins

Maryland football gets early start trying to land a top defensive player in the nation

The Terrapins are kicking the rocks early with him.

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland football is currently working on building out its 2026 recruiting class, and the Terrapins are setting official visits in the month of June. But that's not stopping Mike Locksley and Co. from getting a head start on the 2027 recruiting trail -- especially for top players.

The Terps recently extended an offer to LB prospect Roman Igwebuike. The Chicago (IL) prospect is one of the top recruits in the '27 cycle and Maryland is hoping that its early start recruiting him will pay dividends down the line.

Maryland Footbal
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Igwebuike is considered as the 113th-best player in the '27 class and the No. 7 LB. He currently holds a plethora of offers, but Maryland will have to contend with programs like Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.

According to On3, Igwebuike has been to four schools for unofficial visits so far: Missouri, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Purdue. If Maryland continues its hot recruiting, the Terrapins could end up being a competitor in his sweepstakes before its all said and done.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Basketball legend Joe Smith lands new coaching opportunity

CBS Sports names Maryland football's most impactful transfer for 2025 season

ESPN names Maryland football '26 commit Zion Elee as a 'flip watch' candidate

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting