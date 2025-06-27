Maryland football officially predicted to land major legacy recruit
Three-star edge rusher Jianni Davis -- son of former Maryland great Vernon Davis -- made a social media post a few days ago saying he had a big announcement coming. While we don't know when that is going to happen, it appears the Terrapins are closing in on landing the major legacy recruit.
247Sports' Jeff Ermann placed a Crystal Ball with a confidence level of '8' in favor of Maryland landing Davis.
Davis, the 6-foot1, 230-pound edge rusher, was promoted to three-star status not too long ago. He is ranked as the 1,574th-best player in the country and the No. 119 edge, per the Composite. Davis hails from District Heights (MD).
It would make sense for Davis to follow in his father's footsteps. Vernon Davis was a fantastic tight end with the Terrapins, who went on to have an incredible NFL career.
The former Terrapin played for Maryland for three seasons before entering the NFL Draft. In his final year with the Terps, he caught for 871 yards and six scores.
Once he entered the NFL, Davis was one of the top TEs in the league. The former sixth overall pick played the first 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, before playing one season in Denver, and finishing his career with the Washington Redskins (Commanders) where he played for four seasons.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen
Maryland Basketball: Opponent revealed for Terrapins' 2025 home opener
Maryland football expected to have a top WR/TE duo in the Big Ten Conference