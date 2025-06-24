Maryland football on the verge of landing massive OL in 2026 class
Maryland football struck gold after landing in-state CB Hakim Satterwhite recently, but the Terrapins could be getting another big player soon. One day before he's supposed to make a commitment, Maryland received a Crystal Ball in favor of landing three-star OT Jesse Moody.
247Sports Staff Projection placed the Crystal Ball with a '7' confidence level in favor of the Terrapins. It appeared Rutgers was the big contender in Moody's recruitment. But it would appear Maryland is on the verge of landing another recruit.
The 6-foot-6, 345-pound tackle hails from Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute. According to the Composite, Moody is the 934th-ranked recruit in the country, and the No. 77 offensive tackle in the '26 cycle.
Moody holds a more than respectable offer sheet. Outside of Maryland and Rutgers, Moody holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others.
He was in College Park last weekend and Mike Locksley and Co. made a big impression on Moody.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football gets big commitment from in-state talent for 2026 class
How Curt Cignetti's success at Indiana turned the heat up on Mike Locksley and Maryland
Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft