All terrapins

JUST IN: Maryland Football receives commitment from DMV recruit

The Maryland Terrapins have added their sixth commitment to the 2026 recruiting class.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Football
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins received some good news on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as tight end Brayden Marko committed to the Terps. Marko, who's listed at 6-6, 240 pounds, is one of the standout players from Gonzaga High School in DC.

Marko becomes the sixth commitment in Maryland's 2026 recruiting class, a class headlined by arguably the top prospect in the nation - Zion Elee. Here's the most updated look at Maryland's current 2026 class:

  1. Zion Elee, EDGE: 5-star (Baltimore, MD)
  2. Damon Hall Jr, TE: 3-star (Baltimore, MD)
  3. Kaden Carter, LB: 3-star (Barnesville, GA)
  4. Zahir Cobb, S: 3-star (Washington, DC)
  5. Khmari Bing, CB: 3-star (Baltimore, MD)
  6. Brayden Marko, TE (Washington, DC)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Latest Big Ten power rankings has Maryland football toward the bottom

Maryland football game times, channels announced

Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting