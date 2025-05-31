JUST IN: Maryland Football receives commitment from DMV recruit
The Maryland Terrapins have added their sixth commitment to the 2026 recruiting class.
The Maryland Terrapins received some good news on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as tight end Brayden Marko committed to the Terps. Marko, who's listed at 6-6, 240 pounds, is one of the standout players from Gonzaga High School in DC.
Marko becomes the sixth commitment in Maryland's 2026 recruiting class, a class headlined by arguably the top prospect in the nation - Zion Elee. Here's the most updated look at Maryland's current 2026 class:
- Zion Elee, EDGE: 5-star (Baltimore, MD)
- Damon Hall Jr, TE: 3-star (Baltimore, MD)
- Kaden Carter, LB: 3-star (Barnesville, GA)
- Zahir Cobb, S: 3-star (Washington, DC)
- Khmari Bing, CB: 3-star (Baltimore, MD)
- Brayden Marko, TE (Washington, DC)
