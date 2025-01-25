One rival team could be out of the running to land '25 Edge rusher Zahir Mathis
The Maryland Terrapins are hoping to land one more big fish in the 2025 recruiting cycle to pair with four-star quarterback Malik Washington. The Terps are set to host four-star Edge rusher and former Ohio State commit Zahir Mathis next weekend. Mathis was supposed to be in Ann Arbor this weekend to see the Michigan Wolverines, but according to Rivals, Mathis didn't go to Michigan and that visit could get rescheduled -- but not for certain.
According to a recent report by On3's Steve Wiltfong, Florida State could be the team leading for Mathis, but at that time, Michigan and Maryland were the teams who could compete with the Seminoles. Mathis had to cancel a visit with UCLA already and now another one to Michigan. Both Virginia Tech and Penn State could also sneak into the picture, but as of now, it's starting to look like a FSU, Maryland battle.
According to the Composite, the 6-6, 225-pound Philadelphia (PA) product is listed as the No. 86 overall prospect and the No. 6 Edge prospect in the '25 cycle. Maryland already has the top Edge rusher committed in the 2026 cycle after landing five-star Zion Elee who Mike Locksley and Co. hope to retain.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -