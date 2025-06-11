Son of famous Maryland football star has impressive offer list early in the process
Getting legacy recruits are a big deal in college football, especially when the father was as good as linebacker Shawne Merriman. The former Terrapin played for Maryland from 2002-2004 (back when it was in the ACC) and became an All-ACC member in '04. After his breakout year, he was the 12th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.
Fast forward many years down the road, his son, Justin Merriman is a 2029 QB prospect. Maryland recently offered the legacy recruit and the Terrapins hope to gain his commitment at some point in time. But as Merriman has been on the scene for a little while and getting his name out there, he is starting to rack up a decent offer list.
Merriman recently posted on his X account a list of the schools that have offered him early in the process. He has offers from Maryland, UNLV, Syracuse, Boston College, and UConn.
Merriman, a 6-foot-3 gunslinger, hails from Wayne (NJ) and it's not a shock to see the Eastern colleges getting involved early. As time goes on, Merriman's offer list will surely grow to a big number and he could end up being one of the most coveted QBs in the '29 class. The Terrapins will have to start recruiting him hard to make sure he comes to College Park to follow his father's legacy.
