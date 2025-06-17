All terrapins

Maryland Football: Terrapins offer 4-star in-state prospect

The Maryland Terrapins have extended an offer to one of the top in-state prospects for the 2027 recruiting class.

Maryland has been hard at work on the recruiting trail as of late, sending out a number of offers to top prospects in the 2027 class. On Tuesday, 4-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay indicated that he had officially received an offer from the Terrapins.

According to 247Sports' latest composite rankings, Lindsay is the No. 7 overall prospect from the state of Maryland and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country. At 6-3, 275 pounds, Lindsay's versatility on the offensive line could prove valuable during his recruitment. Some are projecting that he could play anywhere from center to tackle, depending on how his body develops over the next two years.

Along with Maryland, Lindsay currently holds offers from programs like Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Syracuse.

