Maryland football to battle old ACC bitter rival for speedy WR
It's like the old days: Duke vs. Maryland. At one point in time, the Blue Devils and Terrapins were bitter rivals, but with Maryland moving to the Big Ten, the two teams have lost touch -- except for on the recruiting trail.
Recently, speedy WR DeShawn Spencer announced his two finalists were Duke and Maryland. The 5-foot-11 WR out of Saraland (AL) recently visited both programs. Spencer was in College Park back on May 30, and visited Duke one week later.
According to the Composite, Spencer is a three-star recruit and the nation's No. 473rd-best prospect. He is the 76th-ranked WR in the 2026 class. In 2024, starring in high school, Spencer caught 54 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.
After losing several playmakers from 2024's team, Maryland could use some shifty WRs on the team. Spencer would fill the gadget role, and with his speed, the Terrapins could use him in a variety of ways.
