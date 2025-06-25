All terrapins

Maryland gets big boost out of the transfer portal from Virginia

The Terrapins landed a player they hope can really step up next year.

Trent Knoop

Maryland baseball has lost some notable players from last year's team, like Chris Hacopian who recently transferred to Texas A&M. But the Terrapins have added some talent to replenish the roster.

The most recent addition was shortstop Jackson Sirois, who comes over from Virginia. In his freshman campaign with the Cavs, Sirois appeared in 20 games and batted .227 for the year. He also hit one double and one home run.

Sirois attended Paul VI Catholic high school and was a standout. He was the No. 3-ranked SS coming out of high school, and was named the 2024 WVAC Player of the Year and First Team All-WCAC.

Here are some notable stats regarding Sirois at Virginia:

  • Appeared in 20 games, making two starts (both at third base).
  • Batted .227 (5-for-22) with one double, one home run and four RBIs.
  • Tallied one multi-hit game and one multi-RBI game.
  • Made his collegiate debut as a pinch hitter against Rice (2/16).
  • His first start of his collegiate career came against Minnesota (2/22).
  • First career hit was a two-run pinch-hit home run against Dartmouth (2/28).
  • Had a season-high two hits against James Madison (4/23).

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent's love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

