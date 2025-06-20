Maryland loses star player to SEC program after leading Terrapins' offense
It's been a tough offseason for Maryland baseball. The Terrapins have lost a few players to the transfer portal, and most notably, Maryland lost its star shortstop Chris Hacopian to the portal. On3's Pete Nakos broke the news that Hacopian transferred to Texas A&M to continue his playing career.
Hacopian led Maryland last season batting a stellar .375 for the season. He added 14 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Terrapin offense.
Before playing for Maryland, Hacopian was committed to Wake Forest, but he opted to de-commit to play for home-state Maryland. He was an All-Big Ten performer the past two seasons while playing for the Terrapins. Hacopian will have two years of eligibility to use with the Aggies.
Here is a list of his accomplishments in two seasons with Maryland:
2025 Second Team All-Big Ten
2024 D1Baseball Second Team Freshman All-American
2024 Baseball America Second Team Freshman All-American
2024 Perfect Game Second Team Freshman All-American
2024 Second Team All-Big Ten
2024 Big Ten All-Freshman Team
