Maryland offers 7-foot prospect out of Mt. Zion Prep, 'Big Time Finisher'
The Maryland Terrapins have extended an offer to Favour Ibe, a 2026 prospect out of Mt. Zion Prep. Ibe, who's listed at 7-1, 235 pounds, is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 14 overall center in the country.
The Maryland native currently holds 11 offers, including Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, and Georgia. While there are no crystal ball projections just yet from 247Sports, you've got to think that the Terrapins have a great shot at keeping the local prospect home.
Head coach Buzz Williams has done an incredible job rebuilding the Maryland roster so far. Having to replace every member from last year's Sweet 16 squad, Williams has brought in 9 players from the transfer portal and signed five-star combo guard Darius Adams. And if Williams and the Terrapins can carve out a successful run during the 2025-26 season, guys like Ibe will certainly take note.
