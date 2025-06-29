All terrapins

Maryland Terrapins offer son of former streetball legend

The Maryland Terrapins have offered a rising point guard in the 2027 recruiting class.

Chris Breiler

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins continue to build toward the future on the recruiting trail. This week, the Terps extended an offer to elite 2027 point guard Reese Alston, who's the son of former NBA point guard and streetball legend Rafer Alston.

Currently rated as a Top 10 point guard in the nation according to 247Sports composite, Alston is considered a rising prospect who already holds 22 offers.

As a sophomore at Second Baptist High School in Houston, Alston averaged an impressive 21.2 points. 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

His father, Rafer, rose to fame as a streetball icon known as "Skip 2 My Lou" before enjoying an NBA career that spanned from 1999 to 2010. During that time, he played for six teams: The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland star Julian Reese signs UDFA deal with iconic NBA Franchise

Derik Queen responds to Pelicans trading up 10 spots to draft him

Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting