Maryland Terrapins offer son of former streetball legend
Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins continue to build toward the future on the recruiting trail. This week, the Terps extended an offer to elite 2027 point guard Reese Alston, who's the son of former NBA point guard and streetball legend Rafer Alston.
Currently rated as a Top 10 point guard in the nation according to 247Sports composite, Alston is considered a rising prospect who already holds 22 offers.
As a sophomore at Second Baptist High School in Houston, Alston averaged an impressive 21.2 points. 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
His father, Rafer, rose to fame as a streetball icon known as "Skip 2 My Lou" before enjoying an NBA career that spanned from 1999 to 2010. During that time, he played for six teams: The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland star Julian Reese signs UDFA deal with iconic NBA Franchise
Derik Queen responds to Pelicans trading up 10 spots to draft him
Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen