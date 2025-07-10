Recruiting News: Maryland target set to announce decision tonight
The Maryland Terrapins are awaiting a key recruiting decision, as three-star cornerback Devonte Anderson is set to announce his college commitment on Thursday. Anderson, ranked as the No. 70 cornerback prospect nationally by 247Sports, holds over 30 offers from some notable Power 4 programs, including Florida, Auburn, and Miami. Recently, Anderson narrowed his choices down to six schools: Maryland, Rutgers, Louisville, UCF, Miami, and Auburn.
While Louisville is widely seen as the current frontrunner, Maryland and Rutgers are legitimate contenders, according to 247Sports.
Anderson is known as a physical and aggressive defender, with a skill set that projects as a multi-year starter at the collegiate level. Standing at 6-1, 185 pounds, he already has the ideal size for the cornerback position and will add even more muscle once he enters a college strength program.
This recruitment is important for Maryland, as the Terrapins' 2025 recruiting class currently ranks last in the Big Ten (via 247Sports' latest rankings). Head coach Mike Locksley and his staff are looking to build some momentum, and Anderson's decision, expected later tonight, could be a crucial step in that direction.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball announces hiring of new assistant coach
Maryland football lands massive Top 30 recruit out of Philadelphia
Maryland Football scores win on recruiting trail, flips 4-star from ACC program
Updated 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings according to On3, 247Sports