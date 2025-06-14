Maryland attempting to flip 4-star wide receiver currently committed to Syracuse
Head coach Mike Locksley continues to welcome some of the top prospects around the country to College Park. One of those top prospects in town this weekend is four-star wide receiver, Amare "Rabbit" Gough.
The top 10 prospect out of the state of Virginia is rated as the No. 53 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite. Although he committed to Syracuse back in May, he's continuing to take his visits and explore all options on the table. As of this writing, he currently holds 14 offers, with Maryland being one of those offers.
In addition to his production on the football field, Gough is also a track star who posted a 10.97 in the 100m dash. His blazing speed translates well to the field, making for an elusive player who creates big-time plays in big-time moments.
Here's part of the scouting report on Gough, courtesy of Hudson Standish of 247Sports:
"Can erase cushion instantly off the line of scrimmage and take the top off the defense. Elusive playmaker with the ball in his hands, will take first-level passes to the house thanks to his speed-altering nuance and ability to play through arm tackles. Competitive nature shows up at the catch point and will show in flashes the ability to make contested grabs through contact. Could feasibly play on either side of the ball at the next level, but will likely find a role as a turbo-charged Z receiver. Should be viewed as a dynamic complementary receiver with the potential to open up an offense at the Power Four level."
We'll see if Locksley and his staff can provide enough intrigue to give Gough something to think about. And while Maryland
