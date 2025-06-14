Son of NFL great will visit Maryland football
2027 WR Donovan McNabb Jr. announced on social media he would visit Maryland football for the 'Under the Lights' football camp. McNabb Jr., the son of former Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb, hails from Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory. According to 247Sports, the 5-foot-11 WR is the nation's No. 81-ranked WR in the '27 class. He is ranked as a three-star recruit.
McNabb Jr. holds offers from Arizona, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Syracuse, and Washington, among others. With him being in College Park, Mike Locksley will take a good look at McNabb Jr. and possibly make an offer to the rising recruit.
If nothing else, he has some great bloodlines. McNabb's NFL career didn't end well with the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, but he was one of the greatest Eagle QBs to go through Philadelphia. McNabb was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Syracuse.
McNabb would go on to play 11 seasons with the Eagles, and his No. 5 jersey was retired. He was a six-time NFL Pro Bowler and was named to the Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Fame.
