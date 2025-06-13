Where Maryland Football ranks in latest 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings
After signing a top 10 recruiting class within the Big Ten conference for the 2025 cycle, head coach Mike Locksley is looking to continue that success in 2026. But in order to do that, the Terps will need to pick it up on the recruiting trail in the coming months.
According to On3's latest team rankings, Maryland's 2026 recruiting class is currently No. 14 in the Big Ten and No. 45 in the nation. The Terps have six total commitments so far, headlined by five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, the No. 1 EDGE prospect in the nation.
- USC
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Washington
- UCLA
- Rutgers
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Purdue
- Wisconsin
- Northwestern
- Nebraska
- Maryland National Rank: 45th
- Maryland Big Ten Rank: 13th
Commitments:
- Zion Elee, EDGE (5-star)
- Kaden Carter, LB (3-star)
- Damon Hall, TE (3-star)
- Zahir Cobb, S (3-star)
- Khmari Bing, S (3-star)
- Brayden Marko, TE (3-star)
