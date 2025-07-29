3-star Running Back Chooses HBCU over UNLV
UNLV received some bad news yesterday. Three-star RB Nicholas Tramble chose HBCU Prairie View A&M over UNLV. The Rebels weren't the only FBS program interested in Tramble, as Kansas, Kansas State, and Arizona were all interested, among others. Tremble announced his decision on his social media accounts.
Tramble becomes the fourth-highest ranked commit in Prairie View A&M history, as the No. 247 overall player and No. 120 running back in the country, according to 247Sports. His stats back up his impressive ranking.
Tramble has 2,478 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, and over 3,000 all-purpose yards, consistently totaling more than 100 all-purpose yards per game. He earned second-team All-District honors as a freshman, averaging 10.4 yards per carry on his way to 675 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He led his district as a junior with almost 1,100 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns, and over 1,200 all-purpose yards on his way to first-team All-District honors.
He now commits to Jackson's Panthers in the same year Prairie View A&M has the SWAC's best recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.
