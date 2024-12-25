A Merry Miami Christmas; First Alert: December 25, 2024
It's Christmas day, Hurricane fans, and that means it's time to look at all of the gifts that Miami Hurricane atheltics have given fans over the course of 2024.
Last basketball season might have been a wash as far as the NCAA Tournament goes, but Miami baseball didn't disappoint when it got to the ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes lost to Duke after winning two straight games. The team might have missed out on a potential trip to Omaha, but it left fans in higher spirits in preparation for this year's slate.
Then, the summer came and went, and fans knew that they might have the opportunity to watch some special players on the gridiron this fall, and watch they did. Transfers Damien Martinez and Cam Ward lit up the score boards underneath the Hard Rock Stadium lights, and long-time Hurricane Xavier Restrepo has the chance to be on the receiving end of one of the best quarterback seasons in Miami history.
The season resulted in Miami narrowly missing out on a playoff spot, but still got Cam Ward a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation, and game a shot in the arm to a football program that's trying to build momentum into next season. Now, Ward and company prepare to round out 2024 with a trip to this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28. There aren't many better ways to finish out the year than with everyone's favorite breakfast pastry, right?
Now, onto the headlines.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled. Merry Christmas!
Hurricanes Results:
No games played.