Cam Ward stars in Bose Audio Ad for Miami; First Alert: October 22, 2024
Yesterday morning, the Miami Hurricanes social media teams put out a video advertisement in collaboration with Bose Audio, and none other than Cam Ward graced the screen.
It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who's been keeping up with college football this season, as the Miami quarterback has been awarded the positional player of the week more times than not when he and the Hurricanes have taken the field this season.
Bose has previously partnered with other Miami based athletes like Tyler Herro and several different universities across the country.
Hurricanes Schedule
The ITF W100 Tyler in Tyler, Texas rolls on this weekend.
Hurricanes Results:
Results from October 21 play in the ITF W100 Tyler were not available at the time of this article's writing.
Did You Notice.....
Fall baseball is rolling onward for the Miami Hurricanes, as is evidenced by their video recap posted yesterday morning.