Hurricanes Quarterback Officially Joins Adidas Roster; First Alert: October 24, 2024
Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman trophy favorite Cam Ward signed a major NIL deal this week. Ward officially became a sponsored member of the Adidas team, joining the likes of Michael Penix, Jr. and Rome Odunze who both signed deals during spectacular seasons in 2023.
Ward is currently one the nation's top quarterbacks with a nation leading 2,538 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's led the Hurricanes to their first 7-0 record since 2017, becoming an important face for Adidas in the process.
Ward spoke on the deal, reitering that although it may look like a distraction, he is fully locked in.
"All that stuff has been done. It's just now getting out there. My mind has always been on football," Ward said.
Miami takes on in-state rival Florida State this weekend, looking to not only improve to 8-0, but make a lasting impression on over 100 recruits that will be in attendance.
Did You Notice ...
The Hurricanes picked up a crystal ball prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong for Class of 2026 cornerback Camdin Portis. He is the son of Miami legend Clinton Portis, who suited up for the Canes from 1999-2001.
We'll Leave You With This...
Class of 2026 quarterback Dereon Coleman will be in attendance for Miami's showdown with Florida State this weekend. He committed to the Canes back in July.