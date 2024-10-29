All Hurricanes

Miami Ends Day One of Hurricane Invitational Two Under Par as a Team; First Alert: October 29, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

Miami Hurricanes women's golf ended day one of the Hurricane invitational with a two stroke lead.
Miami Hurricanes women's golf ended day one of the Hurricane invitational with a two stroke lead. / Miami Hurricanes Women's Golf Twitter/X - @hurricanesgolf

The Miami Hurricanes Women's golf team ended day one of the Hurricane Invitational two under par as a team with a healthy lead over the next closest team.

Florida Gulf Coast lies in second place six over par, placing the Hurricanes ahead by a whopping eight strokes early on in the two-day competition. Miami rode a solid 282 team score in round two of play yesterday to the healthy lead.

Play resumes tomorrow, when a winner will be announced at the conclusion of the final round. Miami is competing against the likes of FGCU, South Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, North Florida, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Stetson University.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Golf: Hurricane Invitational

Hurricanes Results:

Miami ended the first round of the Hurricane Invitational with a healthy eight stroke lead.

We'll Leave You With This...

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Home/All Things Canes