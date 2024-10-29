Miami Ends Day One of Hurricane Invitational Two Under Par as a Team; First Alert: October 29, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes Women's golf team ended day one of the Hurricane Invitational two under par as a team with a healthy lead over the next closest team.
Florida Gulf Coast lies in second place six over par, placing the Hurricanes ahead by a whopping eight strokes early on in the two-day competition. Miami rode a solid 282 team score in round two of play yesterday to the healthy lead.
Play resumes tomorrow, when a winner will be announced at the conclusion of the final round. Miami is competing against the likes of FGCU, South Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, North Florida, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Stetson University.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Golf: Hurricane Invitational
Hurricanes Results:
Miami ended the first round of the Hurricane Invitational with a healthy eight stroke lead.