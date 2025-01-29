Miami Football 2025 Schedule Released Yesterday; First Alert: January 29, 2025
After a thrilling, if disappointing to some, 2024 season, this fall has even more action in store for Miami Hurricane football fans. The team's 2025 schedule was officially released yesterday.
The schedule is packed with action, starting off quickly with a week one matchup against the Notre Dame fighting Irish. After playing in this year's national championship game, Notre Dame enters 2025 with high expectations, and Miami has the opportunity to level them during the first week of the season.
In ACC play, Miami is set to square off against, of course, Florida State following the Seminoles' season from hell. An SMU matchup awaits in the eighth game of the season, followed by the chance for revenge against Syracuse - this time at Hard Rock.
Speaking of home games, Miami has eight of them on tap for 2025. With the way the team played on its home turf this season, that has to bring good vibes to a program fighting for a spot atop the ACC. Look for Miami to be a name on everyone's radar come this fall, especially with this schedule.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Miami vs Virginia
Hurricanes Results:
Women's Basketball: No games took place on January 28.
Quote of the Day:
“Success in anything is about focus and concentration. When I coached, I’d say to the players, ‘Yes, I know you played hard, but that’s not good enough. You’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand the entire game.’”- Rick Barry