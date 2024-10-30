Miami Men's Basketball Faces St. Leo Wednesday Night; First Alert: October 30, 2024
The University of Miami men's basketball team will face St. Leo's Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. The game will be an exhibition and will not count in league or season records.
The Hurricanes will get their first look at Lynn Kidd, who transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility. The 6-10, 235-pound center brings a wealth of ACC experience to the Hurricanes as he spent his freshman year at Clemson and the last three seasons at Virginia Tech.
Kidd said earlier this summer he was drawn to Miami for its returning players, and of course, the ambiance of the Magic City.
“Coach L, the playing style and the really good guys, like Matt [Cleveland] and Nijel [Pack], who were staying," Lynn said. "The city is gorgeous and it’s a great place to be.”
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball vs. St. Leo's - 7 p.m., Watsco Center
Hurricanes Results:
None