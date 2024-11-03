Miami's Offense Continues To Break Records; First Alert: November 3, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics
No. 5 Miami continues to be an unstoppable offensive force during this season.
After defeated Duke in a dominant second half explosive, the Hurricanes have now scored more than 50 points over five times in a season for the first time in program history. That is how explosive this offense has been during the season and throughout many of these games.
Cam Ward is front and center on many of these examples because of his elite quarterback play that has taken Miami to another level. He continues to be the best quarterback in the country as well as moving up in the Heisman race
