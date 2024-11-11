Miami Volleyball Stacks Another ACC Win; First Alert: November 11, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (18-7, 9-5) took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-12, 5-9), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon in the Knight Sports Complex.
The Hurricanes tallied 57 kills, 54 digs, 12 blocks and nine aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 19 kills and 11 digs, while sophomore Grace Lopez tallied 17 kills on a .353 clip and 11 digs. Defensively, junior Dalia Wilson led the team with eight blocks.
The Demon Deacons came alive to start the fourth set, taking a commanding 9-2 lead. The Hurricanes cut the deficit to only trail 15-13. Wilson earned three consecutive points to put Miami on a 7-0 run and lead 21-18. Despite the start of the set, Miami claimed set four, 25-23.
The Hurricanes will travel to SMU and Pitt on Nov. 15 and 17, respectively.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Miami vs. Jacksonville | Watch, Live Stats
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Basketball: Miami 88, Binghamton 61
Miami Basketball Continues Its Offensive Dominance In Win Against Binghamton
Volleyball: Miami 3, Wake Forest 1
Did you notice...
The Miami Hurricanes have a Hockey Team and have been playing great.
32 – Touchdown passes on the season for Miami quarterback Cam Ward. In Saturday’s loss, his three scoring passes helped him move past Steve Walsh’s single-season record of 29 set back in 1988.
186 – Career receptions for Xavier Restrepo after Saturday’s game. That set a new Miami record that was previously held by Mike Harley (182). Last week, Restrepo became the Hurricanes’ leader in career receiving yards.
5 – Touchdown catches for tight end Elijah Arroyo this season after Saturday’s 74-yard scoring grab. That’s a new career high for the redshirt junior.