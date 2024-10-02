BREAKING: Former Hurricane Jaelan Phillips Is Out For The Season
After a season-ending injury last season, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips has suffered another setback and is out for the season he announced on his Instagram.
"During the game on Monday, I suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require reconstructive surgery," Phillips wrote. "The mission is still the mission. I have unfinished business to take care of and I will come out of this trial victorious."
Phillips' 2023 season ended when he tore his Achilles on Black Friday against the New York Jets, and now this injury will keep him out after he was starting to get his legs back under him for the Dolphins.
The Dolphins have already lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion against the Bills in week two, so this is another devastating blow to the season for the Dolphins who are now conflicted on the idea of competing for a Superbowl.