Dive into the Miami Defensive Line on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on CanesCentral" takes a look at the Miami defensive line while peaking ahead to ACC Media Days.
Justice Sandle joins the show to talk about the Hurricanes defensive line as Mario Cristobal hit the transfer portal hard this offseason bringing in three players that will likely see significant action.
The show starts off with an overview of the defensive line as Miami was top 15 in rushing defense and top 20 in quarterback sacks in 2023. Can the group Cristobal brought in top those numbers this upcoming season?
We profile N.C. State transfer C.J. Clark, Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow Jr. and Tennessee transfer Tyler Baron as all three have extensive experience playing Power 4 football at their previous schools.
The show then dives into two returners in Akeem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. as the edge rushing pair presents problems for the opposing offensive tackles. How will the unit perform in 2024? Does the group's talent put even more pressure on Cristobal to have a strong season?
We conclude by looking ahead just a little to ACC Media Days and talking about some of the storylines we'll see in Charlotte and decide what's the number one question to ask Cristobal on July 24?
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.