Miami's Undefeated Campaign Continues; First Alert: September 15, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes improved to 3-0 on Saturday for the second season in a row under Mario Cristobal, dominating the Ball State Cardinals 62-0.
Quarterback Cam Ward impressed once again, finishing the game with an incredible 346 yards and five touchdowns. The defense put together its most impressive performance of the season so far, holding the Cardinals to zero points and just 115 total yards.
In other Hurricane sports news, the Miami Volleyball team fell to Wright State 1-3, and are now 5-2 on the season. They move on this weekend to take on the Buffalo Bulls who are 3-6 currently.
Miami football moves on this week to a tough matchup against a South Florida team that game No. 4 Alabama fits just a week ago. South Florida Head Coach Alex Golesh has the Bulls playing tough football and they could potentially be the Hurricanes' hardest matchup of the season yet.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball: Miami v Buffalo in Columbus, Ohio, 11:00 a.m. EST on B1G+
Canes Results
Volleyball: No. 20 Miami 1, Wright State 3
Did you miss?
The Hurricanes set two school records in its game against Ball State on Saturday. Cam Ward and company broke the long standing record of most yards in a single game, set in 1998 against UCLA, by putting up a whopping 750 yards of offense, and the team also broke the school record for most points scored through the first three games of the season by scoring 159 points so far this year.