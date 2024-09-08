Extra Point; September 8, 2024: Cameron Ward Continues Bolstering Heisman Campaign; Hurricanes Improve to 2-0
The Miami Hurricanes improved to 2-0 yesterday with a win over Florida A&M, riding one of the nation’s most high powered offenses to another dominant victory. Though the Hurricanes entered Saturday's matchup as a heavy favorite, Miami handled business at home and showed why they are a favorite to win the ACC.
Heisman hopeful quarterback Cam Ward continued to bolster his case for the trophy with a sensational performance, finishing 20-of-26 for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns
The hurricanes offense was firing on all cylinders, ending the game with 549 total yards and the defense was just as dominant, allowing less than 200 yards of offense and forcing three turnovers. Senior edge rusher tyler baron, who transferred in from Louisville this offseason, put together one of the best performances of his career, finishing the game with 3 sacks.
Head coach Mario Cristobal, following the game, said this about the former Louisville Cardinal, "
He’s built like an avatar and he’s just explosive and just [has] one of the most natural feels for the game of anyone I’ve seen. He understands leverage angles. He’s really smart. He’s locked in. He’s in tune with what is going on. He’s always trying to figure out how to get better. He works hard. He’s tough. He checks all the boxes and now he’s full throttle and I think he’s showing everybody what he’s about. That guy is another hungry, driven dude. We’ve been blessed with some really good players who have come to our program and it’s our job to push them and help get them better."