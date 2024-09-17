Francis Mauigoa named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week; First Alert: September 17, 2024
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has been tabbed as the ACC offensive lineman of the week for his performance against Ball State last Saturday.
Mauigoa and the rest of the offensive line didn't yield a single sack in 71 plays as part of the record-setting 750 yards of total performance from that unit in the game. The former five star offensive line recruit is certainly living up to the hype in his sophomore year at The U.
Miami's 507 passing yards in the contest was good enough to set the second highest single game record for any Hurricanes team, only coming in six yards shy of the all-time record (513 vs. UCLA in December '98).
Mauigoa and the rest of the Miami offense will look to continue their domination of the 2024 schedule this weekend with a short road trip to Tampa to take on the USF Bulls, who are just coming off a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Miami will enter the game as the No. 8 ranked team in the country according to the AP Top 25 poll and an odds-on favorite to walk out of Tampa with a 4-0 record.