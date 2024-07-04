Getting to Know the Miami Wide Receiver Room on The Joe Gaither Show
The Miami wide receiver room is the focus of this week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on CanesCentral". Justice Sandle takes us through the top four receiving options this season for Cam Ward as we talk about each of their skill sets.
The program opens with a brief look at EA Sports College Football 25 as they ranked the Hurricanes with the No. 5 overall offense in the game and gave them an 89 overall rating. Does the addition of Cam Ward and the returning production from the wide receiving room merit such high expectations?
We then dive into the Miami wide receiver room and quickly realize that it contains a veriety of skillsets along with a lot of college experience.
Xavier Restrepo returns as the Hurricane's leader from a production standpoint as he turned in just over 1,000 yards last year. Sandle breaks down his ability in the slot and we project how a season with Ward could see Restrepo produce even more in 2024.
Jacolby George is up next and Sandle highlights how his skillsets are a bit different than Restrepo but he was still highly effective as he led the Hurricanes in touchdown receptions in 2023.
We then close with Isaiah Horton and Samuel Brown as they're a bit of an unknown factor in 2024. Horton has some similarities to George but was still an underutilized freshman last season while Brown played well at West Virginia and Houston before transferring to Coral Gables for the upcoming season.
