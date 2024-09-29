Hurricanes Creating Top 10 Plays; First Alert: September 29, 2024
Play after play for the Miami Hurricanes as they took over Friday night Sportscenter's top 10 plays with many highlights to add to an incredible win and season for No. 7 Miami.
Amazing play after amazing play, for the Hurricanes as they continue to play amazing ball. Now they will take their talents to the West Coast to play new ACC opponents in Cal as ESPN College GameDay will host there for the first time in the shows history.
