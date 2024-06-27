Kyshawn George Falls Into A Great Situation; First Alert: June 27, 2024
"With the 24th pick in the NBA Draft, The New York Knicks (Traded To Washington) Select Kyshawn George, Forward, Miami," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
For the first time since 2018, the Miami Hurricanes have a first-round draft pick, and the landing spot for George could not have been better. The Washington Wizards were only second to the Detroit Pistons for the worst and mocked teams in the NBA last season even with the addition of NBA Champion Jordan Poole. It was a down year for the franchise but with three picks in the first round, their suffering could be a short-stick of things to come.
Alongside George, the No. 2 pick in the draft Alex Sarr (France) and No. 14 Bub Carrington (Pitt) were selected by the Wizards. Each player will match up well and could be a foundational piece for what the team is looking for in this rebuilding stage for the nation's capital.
