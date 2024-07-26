Mario Cristobal at ACC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show
What did we learn about the Hurricanes at media days on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 4: July 26, 2024.
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on CanesCentral" dives into ACC Media Days with Justice Sandle. The Hurricanes took three team leaders to Charlotte as Mario Cristobal enters his third year in charge. Can Miami make the most of the season and contend for an ACC championship?
Sandle discusses what he learned about Miami and its program on Wednesday as each representative revealed different aspects to the ACC media.
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.
