Who's the Best Quarterback in the ACC?
The college football season is just over 60 days away so it's time to get excited about the Miami Hurricanes upcoming year under Mario Cristobal. "The Joe Gaither Show on CanesCentral" is joined by Justice Sandle as we take on the task of ranking all 17 starting quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The ACC is riddled with quarterbacks who have transferred into their respective programs with the two Florida schools pulling in the two biggest names in the transfer portal. Sandle discusses why the ACC has resorted to utilizing the portal so often for its quarterbacks before the ranking begins.
The conference has incoming schools in Cal, Stanford and SMU, but only one of the three programs has a proven quarterback as they enter a new conference. Can Kyron Drones take a big enough step for Virginia Tech to contend for the conference crown? Which of the four North Carolina programs have the best transfer portal quarterback?
The conversation concludes with two similar lists and so we finish by asking which top signal-caller will have the most to prove in 2024.
