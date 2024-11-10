With A Loss More Record Have Been Broken; First Alert: November 10, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes suffered its first loss of the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets but a loss that was needed.
During the terrible day from the Canes, quarterback Cam Ward and receiver Xavier Restrepo continue their historic seasons for the Hurricanes.
Ward broke Steve Walsh’s Miami single-season record for touchdown passes and now has 32 on the season. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, passing Mike Harley to become the school’s all-time receptions leader with 186.
Ward threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns as Miami racked up 436 total yards while Restrepo finished the day with four receptions and 78 years.
The Canes are off this coming week and next face Wake Forest in the regular season finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 23.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Volleyball: Miami vs. Wake Forest
Basketball: Binghamton vs. Miami (1-0)
How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Second Game Against The Binghamton Bearcats
Hurricanes Results:
Football: Georgia Tech 28, No. 4 Miami 23