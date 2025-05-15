All Hurricanes

Live College Baseball Updates: Notre Dame at Miami; Game One

After a weekend of disappointing baseball, the Miami Hurricanes look to return to the win column ahead of the ACC tournament next week. This is the final series of the regular season for the Canes as they face a struggling Notre Dame.

Justice Sandle

2nd Inning:

Bottom: Galvin doubles it with a great hit to center field, and Cuvet was walked, but still no offense was generated for the Canes after having five show up at bat.

Top: Griffin Hugus works well, and the defense of the Canes performs. Torres catches two outs as Hugus remains hitless.

1st Inning:

Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup

Notre Dame Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

DM Jefferson

Max Galvin

Carson Tinney

Daniel Cuvet

Davis Johnson

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Parker Brzustewicz

Tanner Smith

Connor Hincks

Bobby Marsh

Estevan Moreno

Renzo Gonzalez

Noah Coy

Fabio Peralta

Nick DeMarco

Michael Torres

Brady Gumpf

Picther: Griffin Hugus

Pitcher: Jack Radel

Star third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been one of the hottest batters in the country since the end of March. Week after week, he continues to put on special performances that give this team the juice to fight back and challenge anyone in front of them. This will be the same approach for the Canes this weekend, who will put their ace Griffin Hugus on the mound for a recovery game after last week's struggles against the Virginia Cavaliers.

How To Watch Notre Dame At Miami Baseball

What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Thursday, May 15

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player To Watch

Daniel Cuvet - Miami Hurricanes - Despite getting swept this past weekend, Cuvet stayed hot. On Sunday, he had another three-hit game in which he drove in four more runs and crossed the plate himself once after a three-run home run. He has been unstoppable for about two months now, and he will look to get the Hurricanes back on track with his bat this weekend.

Notre Dame Player To Watch

Carson Tinney, Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Tinney is the top bat in the Notre Dame lineup. He leads the team in batting average (.352), home runs (15), and RBIs (49). After giving up 24 runs to Virginia this weekend, the Hurricanes' pitching will have to get back on track and cool his bat off if they want to head into the ACC Tournament with some momentum.   

