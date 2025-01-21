Just a Minute: How Much Noise Can Miami Baseball Make This Year?
It's no secret that Miami Baseball is looking for a bounce back year, and they might just have the tools to do so.
With a top 10 recruiting class coming in (which marked the highest ranking for any ACC team), head coach J.D. Arteaga already brought in a loaded group, several of which were ranked inside the top 300 college baseball prospects across the country.
It might be a mircale that the staff kept them out of the draft, but in doing so, Miami has instantly raised eyebrows across the conference. However, the Hurricanes did not appear in side D1 Baseball's preseason top 25 rankings.
That begs the question, then. Could they be by the end of the season? Emphatically, yes.
The Hurricanes return preseason All-American Daniel Cuvet, who led all division one freshmen last year in RBI's. Hitting like that may slump, but it rarely ever disappears. Cuvey was a +.350 hitter, if just barely, in his freshman campaign, and if can keep those numbers up, you can realistically build an offense around him in a cleanup role.
There are some variables, though. This crop of talented young freshman may have to perform sooner rather than later. Miami needed pitching help in a big way last season, as several players who pitched more than 70 innigs had ERA's sitting in the 5-6 range, and no pitcher recorded 100 strikeouts.
The closest was Gage Ziehl, who boasted a solid ERA of 3.87 through his 100 innings of work last season. The mount has to be Miami's biggest concern at the moment, and if they can shore up that side of the field and let the lineup do its thing, the Hurricanes should be back in the conversation in no time at all.