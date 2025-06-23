Miami Hurricanes Baseball Finishes No. 24 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll
The final USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches Top 25 poll was released Monday following LSU's College Baseball World Series victory, and Miami finished No. 24 after its 35-27 season.
The Hurricanes advanced to the Louisville Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament before their season ended with a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals. The 'Canes threatened in the top of the ninth with runners on first and second and one out, but the Cardinals prevented a comeback to seal the win.
In J.D. Arteaga's second season as head coach, Miami finished 15-14 in ACC play and reached its first Super Regional since 2016. The 'Canes rebounded nicely from a 16-16 start and look to be a program on the rise.
