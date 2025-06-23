All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Finishes No. 24 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Hurricanes finished their season with a loss to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.

Dave Miller

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Nick Robert (36) comes in as relief in the seventh inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
The final USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches Top 25 poll was released Monday following LSU's College Baseball World Series victory, and Miami finished No. 24 after its 35-27 season.

The Hurricanes advanced to the Louisville Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament before their season ended with a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals. The 'Canes threatened in the top of the ninth with runners on first and second and one out, but the Cardinals prevented a comeback to seal the win.

In J.D. Arteaga's second season as head coach, Miami finished 15-14 in ACC play and reached its first Super Regional since 2016. The 'Canes rebounded nicely from a 16-16 start and look to be a program on the rise.

Dave Miller
DAVE MILLER

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

