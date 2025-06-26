Miami Hurricanes Land Ace Pitcher Easton Marks
The 2025 Miami Hurricanes looked anything but a Top 20 team when they were floundering at 16-16 this spring.
But the Hurricanes were able to turn things around and ended the season ranked No. 16 in DI Baseball's final poll. The future is bright for head coach J.D. Arteaga's squad, and it became even brighter Thursday when it landed FIU ace Easton Marks via the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound starter was dominant for FIU, earning first-team Conference USA honors this past season. He had a 3.49 ERA in 67 innings, logging 72 strikeouts, and opponents hit just .232 against him.
Marks has a four-pitch arsenal, with his fastball clocked at 97, and he has a wipeout curveball.
It is unknown whether Marks will actually stick in Coral Gables, though, as he is eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft in July. But if he decides to play with the 'Canes, this is a huge pickup and the second first-team C-USA Panther to join the Hurricanes. Former teammate Brylan West committed to Miami last month.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News On SI:
Future of Miami Hurricanes Baseball Shines Bright
Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal