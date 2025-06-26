All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Land Ace Pitcher Easton Marks

The former FIU ace was a first-team Conference USA performer.

Dave Miller

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC Baseball logo during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC Baseball logo during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 2025 Miami Hurricanes looked anything but a Top 20 team when they were floundering at 16-16 this spring.

But the Hurricanes were able to turn things around and ended the season ranked No. 16 in DI Baseball's final poll. The future is bright for head coach J.D. Arteaga's squad, and it became even brighter Thursday when it landed FIU ace Easton Marks via the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound starter was dominant for FIU, earning first-team Conference USA honors this past season. He had a 3.49 ERA in 67 innings, logging 72 strikeouts, and opponents hit just .232 against him.

Marks has a four-pitch arsenal, with his fastball clocked at 97, and he has a wipeout curveball.

It is unknown whether Marks will actually stick in Coral Gables, though, as he is eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft in July. But if he decides to play with the 'Canes, this is a huge pickup and the second first-team C-USA Panther to join the Hurricanes. Former teammate Brylan West committed to Miami last month.

Read More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News On SI:

Future of Miami Hurricanes Baseball Shines Bright

Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal

Another Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal

Published
Dave Miller
DAVE MILLER

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

Home/Baseball