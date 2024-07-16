All Hurricanes

New York Mets Select Jacoby Long In The 17th Round Of The MLB Draft

One of the most consistent hitters in the Hurricanes lineup has been drafted in the MLB Draft

Justice Sandle

Jacoby Long warming up before a game for the Miami Hurricanes Baseball team.
Jacoby Long warming up before a game for the Miami Hurricanes Baseball team. / Miami Hurricane Athletics
Fort Worth, Tx - With the 503rd pick in the MLB Draft, the New York Mets select outfielder Jacoby Long from Miami.

Player Bio

Pick: Round 17, Pick 503
Player: Jacoby Long
Position: Outfielder
School: Miami University
Measurables: 6ft. 1in., 200 lbs
Stats: .303/.371/.446 w/ 4 HR, 24 RBI in 53G

Long was one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup for the Hurricanes last season even with the down year that he had. Batting towards the end of the lineup throughout his career. His primary position was to be in the outfield and make spectacular catches to give the people a show.

He has a Willie Mays-style, over-the-shoulder catch, and others that exclamation point on an eye-opening fall filled with unbelievable plays. He can show flashes of that in the minors and even the majors if he works hard to get to the majors.

