The Cleveland Guardians Select Rafe Schlesinger In The Fourth Round Of The MLB Draft
FORT WORTH - With the 113th pick in the MLB Draft, The Cleveland Guardians select left-handed pitcher Rafe Schlesinger
Coming into his third season for the Hurricanes, 6-3, 200 pounds Schlesinger was one of the most consistent pitchers the Hurricanes relied upon. In his first two seasons, he averaged an ERA of 3.38 with a 4-1 record and proved to be an ace in troubled times in the first 43 games of his Hurricanes career. A jump in production and utilization was the natural calling card for his junior year but with the increase, came a misstep in his play.
He finished his 2024 campaign with an ERA of 5.33 but was close to tripling his innings played compared to his sophomore year (29.1 vs. 78.2). He can be a big-time arm but honing in on some of his craft will be something scouts and pitching coaches will have for worry about when taking a chance on him.
He has a nasty arm that, if honed in, could be a starter in the league in no time. He will need to work on his consistency with his velocity in his release, but nothing that can't be fixed with some work in the minors.