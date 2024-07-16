The Seattle Mariners Select Brian Walters In The 19th Round Of The MLB Draft
Fort Worth, Tx - With the 573rd pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners select Brian Walters from the University of Miami.
Walters in his two years for the program was one of the better arms in the bullpen. he averaged an ERA of 3.60 in 17 games but dealt with injuries with his elbow at the JUCO level. He did get the chance to play more in the most recent season, 15 games where he got to show a better look of what he could be. He threw for a 3.29 ERA in those games but had a 0-1 W/L.
Walters’ brother, Andrew, came through the University of Miami and was a second-round pick of the Guardians in 2023. Brian might have a better overall arsenal than his brother, though he’s had elbow issues, with Tommy John surgery forcing him to redshirt shortly after coming to the Hurricanes after a year at Eastern Florida State College. He threw just 13 2/3 innings in 2023 but did strike out 22 in that span with a fastball that touched 98 mph and a hard downer curve. He didn't throw it in games but was working on an offspeed pitch, which could give him the chance to start.