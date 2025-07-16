All Hurricanes

Rob Evans Returning to Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team

Lefty pulled himself out of the MLB Draft.

Dave Miller

Rob Evans Miami Hurricanes Photoshop after announcing his commitment
Rob Evans Miami Hurricanes Photoshop after announcing his commitment / Rob Evans/X

Rob Evans is returning to the Miami Hurricanes baseball program for one more year.

The left-handed pitcher announced his intention to withdraw his name from the MLB Draft and remain with the 'Canes.

This is very good news for J.D. Arteaga's squad, as Evans will be back on a roster that will feature a lot of new faces via the transfer portal and its incoming recruiting class.

In Arteaga's second season, Miami finished 15-14 in ACC play and reached its first Super Regional since 2016. The 'Canes rebounded nicely from a 16-16 start and look to be a program on the rise.

In 17 games in 2025, Evans posted a 4.70 ERA with a 1.66 WHIP.

Read More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News On SI:

Future of Miami Hurricanes Baseball Shines Bright

Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal

Another Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal

Published
Dave Miller
DAVE MILLER

Dave Miller has covered the college football landscape nationally since 2009 with stops at National Football Post, Campus Insiders, Stadium Network and Saturday Tradition/Down South, among others. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2016 and has covered other collegiate sports since 2017. In addition to contributing to SI, he can be heard discussing college ball on radio stations across the country.

Home/Baseball