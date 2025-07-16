Rob Evans Returning to Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team
Lefty pulled himself out of the MLB Draft.
Rob Evans is returning to the Miami Hurricanes baseball program for one more year.
The left-handed pitcher announced his intention to withdraw his name from the MLB Draft and remain with the 'Canes.
This is very good news for J.D. Arteaga's squad, as Evans will be back on a roster that will feature a lot of new faces via the transfer portal and its incoming recruiting class.
In Arteaga's second season, Miami finished 15-14 in ACC play and reached its first Super Regional since 2016. The 'Canes rebounded nicely from a 16-16 start and look to be a program on the rise.
In 17 games in 2025, Evans posted a 4.70 ERA with a 1.66 WHIP.
