Extra Point: The Week Ahead for Miami Men's Basketball
After suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the California Golden Bears this past Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has a few days of rest to recuperate and try and salvage a piece of this season in the home stretch.
Miami enters this week on a nine game losing skid and just 4-16 overall. In fact, the team is still searching for its first conference win - a fact that makes the overtime loss to Cal sting just that extra bit more.
Miami vs. Virginia
There is some good news, though. Miami has a very realistic chance to get its first conference win on Wednesday night when Virginia comes to town. The Cavaliers sit at 9-11 on the season and have lost their fair share of conference games as well (seven, to be exact).
The Cavaliers are also coming off of a tough loss to Notre Dame, but will alos be rested, as that game took place on Saturday as well. It may be a rock fight, but a rock fight that Miami could win nonetheless.
Miami vs. Notre Dame
Speaking of the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame and Miami will square off to cap off the week on Saturday for Miami Vice night. The game will air on ESPN2 in front of a national audience, and will more than likely end up being another tough loss for the Hurricanes.
Never say never, though, as the overtime game with Cal did show something that fans hadn't seen a lot of from this team in 2025 - some fight. If Miami can channel that again on Saturday and catch Notre Dame sleeping, there could be some happy Hurricane fans in attendance. Plus, who wouldn't want to put a big blot on Notre Dame's resumé?