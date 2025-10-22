Jai Lucas Remains Patience on His Recruiting as Message Will Come During the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are a few weeks out from the start of the 2025-26 season but recruiting has been slow for what was promised from first year head coach Jai Lucas.
He knows that his message is getting through to some of the younger players he is going after, the only issue is that he has not been able to get his team on the couch to highlight how the Hurricanes are returing to a house hold name.
With that he remains patient and knows that talent will come because his messaging is clear.
"We're going to develop you," Lucas said. "That's the biggest thing and that's how my staff is built. I think we'll show that I think we'll show that with what we get on the court and also the development throughout the season. I think that's one of the most important things that you can get now in this day and age in college is great development, but also knowing that you have great relationships from a head coaching perspective.
"You're going to have somebody who tells you the truth, hold you accountable and holds you to a high standard, but also understands your process and what you're going to do and understanding it's not one size fits all. It's not cookie cutter. Each person needs something different. I can't coach this guy the same way I coach this person because they're two different people."
Lucas continued.
"But at the core the coaching is the same, but I have to do what's best for Dante (Allen) is not what's best for Tre (Donaldson). Understanding that is a big part of it, but the development piece, the relationship and then getting them to understand what it means to win. Those three things are what we're looking for, but also what we're selling. A big part is just making sure we get people that fit that is what is most important to me and the staff for my program."
Lucas also knows that the Hurricane brand was one of the reasons he took the job. He knows that recruiting in South Florida is going to become a massive hot spot over the next few seasons, so remaining patient and building the program back up remains the goal and long game for the young head coach.
"Part of the reason why I took this job and was excited to get this job is because it is a national brand," Lucas said. "I understand how big it is in South Florida and also in the state of Florida, but it gives us the ability to go everywhere.
"We can go to California, we can go to Texas, we can go to New York, New Jersey, we can recruit kids from everywhere and that's what's exciting about this place and being here. And then part of it is about selling our vision. This cycle is different because a lot of kids haven't committed yet. A lot of kids are waiting a little bit longer. I think it only benefit us in the long run."
