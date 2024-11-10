Live Updates: Binghamton at Miami
After a historical offensive night for the Hurricanes, they return to put up more NBA numbers against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. ET in another exciting home game.
The Hurricanes dominated the paint in their first time out as the Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd proved to be a beast under the basket. The silent assassin Nijel Pack also had himself an efficient night shooting 9-11 from the field and scoring 21 points.
The key now is the Hurricanes' depth. They can go 10-11 deep into their bench for any spark. Jalen Blackmon shot the ball well in the second half, and the team is playing like they have been together for years. The first outing was impressive, but now, can they do the same thing again against the Bearcats?
HOW TO WATCH
Miami (1-0) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 10 | Watsco Center
Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM,